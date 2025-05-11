Silva unhappy after Everton defeat: Fulham can only blame ourselves

Fulham boss Marco Silva says they have only themselves to blame for Saturday's home defeat to Everton.

Fulham had the lead through Raul Jimenez, but Everton cruised to a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Vitalii Mykolenko, Michael Keane and Beto.

Advertisement Advertisement

“For me, it’s clear to analyse this game,” he said. “We have to blame ourselves. Simple as that.

“The first 30 minutes were like they should be. We were dominant and had some very good moments. We had a good chance from Alex (Iwobi), two good chances from H (Harry Wilson), and they are the moments that when you’re on top in a game, you should be more ruthless and clinical.

“In these types of moments of the season, the decisive moments, you have to keep the focus and concentration throughout all of the game. We lost the game and it was our fault.

“For the last six or seven games, we haven’t been at the level that we should be. These types of moments, late goals, set piece goals, they have been taking away a big chance from ourselves to do even better.

“I really believe that with the way we have been playing throughout most of this season, we deserve a better end, and we have to work for it.”