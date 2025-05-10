Fulham collapse at home in costly defeat to Everton

Fulham’s European hopes were dealt another setback, after Everton stubbornly fought back to win 3-1 at Craven Cottage and hand former coach Marco Silva a seventh defeat in 11 matches.

The previous two encounters between Fulham and Everton at Craven Cottage had both finished goalless, but Raul Jimenez’s powerful header on 17 minutes quashed any chances of a third Thameside stalemate.

The home side enjoyed plenty of possession from the off, with Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi having sights of goal before Emile Smith-Rowe floated a fine cross from the left and onto the head of Mexican Jiménez.

Despite bursts of occasional aggressive pressing, Everton had posed little threat to Fulham throughout the first half – yet, they still somehow went in level at the break. A long throw into the Fulham box was kept alive by the Toffees, and a low shot from outside of the box by Vitaliy Mykolenko took a wicked deflection as it crept in past Bernd Leno.

A lively start to the second half saw confident Wilson again trouble Everton, with an improvised attempt sending Jordan Pickford back-pedalling and at full-stretch to fend off the Welshman’s looping effort as Fulham threatened to restore their lead.

But despite the Cottagers’ efforts, Everton turned the contest on its head to stun the Fulham faithful with two strikes inside three minutes.

The Toffees gained the advantage when Michael Keane headed in unmarked at the back-post with 20 minutes remaining, and the dust had barely settled when Leno was found wanting once more after a quick break saw Beto slide a third goal through the Fulham stopper.

That proved enough to hand Marco Silva’s side a successive defeat that places fresh doubts over their ability to qualify for Europe this season. Everton meanwhile, will return home for their Goodison farewell with just one defeat in 11.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Michael Keane (Everton)

