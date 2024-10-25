Silva thinks Fulham can continue a run of three straight wins at Goodison Park this week

Fulham manager Marco Silva wants to keep their excellent recent record at Everton going.

The Cottagers are set to take on the Toffees in what should be a closely contested game.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Everton have been much improved in recent weeks, Silva will hope that his side can continue a run of three straight wins at Goodison Park.

“I really believe that we changed completely the story behind that game, because for a long, long time Fulham wasn't able to win there,” he stated about having previously won 1 of 15 at that stadium.

“As a team, we changed it.

“We were able to change it, not just in Premier League games, even knockout situations, like the Quarter-Final of the Carabao Cup. And that is a good sign.

“We know the type of game that we are going to play, we know them really well, of course I know the club really well, too.

“But it's always really tough – just because we achieved very good results, doesn’t mean that it isn’t something difficult.

“I remember, for example, last season, the first Premier League game was so, so difficult for us. We were able to win the game 1-0, but it was a really tough game. Probably Everton in that game, they deserved more than they achieved, but football is like that.

“Two years ago, we were clearly the best team on the pitch, but they have always been tight games, and it's going to be another one.”