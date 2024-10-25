Everton boss Dyche offers Alli, Branthwaite fitness updates

Everton manager Sean Dyche has offered fitness updates on several players, including Dele Alli.

The Englishman was asked about the state of his team as they head into weekend Premier League action.

The Toffees are going to be taking on Fulham, as they look to build on recent positive results.

On the possibility of a new deal for injured, out of contract star Alli in the future, Dyche stated: “Dele is just getting back on the grass again.

"So he’s building up again from another minor injury but unfortunately it costs him a bit more time and he’s just getting on with trying to get fit.”

On centre half Jarrad Branthwaite, he added: “He’s trained all week. I made a call on it last week, I decided not to go with him being fit, even for the squad, because I thought it was important for him to have a week’s training, a clear week’s training, which he has done, so he’ll certainly be part of the squad.

“We have four very good centre-backs, all fighting for the shirt. That will look after itself.”