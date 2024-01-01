Silva says Fulham are targeting another lengthy Carabao Cup run this season

Fulham boss Marco Silva has laid out his Carabao Cup plans ahead of their clash with Birmingham City tomorrow.

Silva stated that the ambition for the competition is very high as he looks to rotate the squad but also aim for a lengthy cup run this season.

“It is really important,” he said. “I think we have been showing how other competitions, apart from Premier League, are important for us, too. It is not just one competition.

“Even if you rotate or not, squad players and all that stuff, will not take any of our ambition, because sometimes it’s just a moment for us to give some players what they deserve. The ambition for the competition is really, really high, as always.

“We had a great feeling last season, how we were strong, how we played, our ambition, how we really respected the competition and all the teams that we played against, and it's going to be in the same way.”

Birmingham will be a tough test for Silva’s side but if Fulham want to make it far in the competition they will have to beat the best sides along the way.

“We are going to start away from home, against Birmingham, and we have to respect them. They are in a different division, but probably they are the one of the main favourites to go up again.

“It's always tough to go there. We have to try to be dominant, like we like, and to express ourselves and to win the game, because we want to play in the next round.”