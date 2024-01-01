Fulham boss Silva delighted with goalscorer Smith Rowe; reveals new signing

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted seeing Emile Smith Rowe score in victory over Leicester City.

Silva is happy with the early form of their record signing from Arsenal.

He said, "It's not best to think about whether he is the club record (signing) or not. We recognise his quality, I am sure he is going to be important as he was today. I am sure he is going to be even more important in the future, he is getting the minute in the tank that he needs.

"Last season he didn't almost play and he didn't have a normal pre-season, so it's going to take a bit of time for him to be in the best shape he can be."

Silva also revealed: "We are going to add a wide player. We lost two wingers from last season, we are going to add a wide player. Those areas of the pitch are going to be the last piece of our market.