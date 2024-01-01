Silva says England call-up for Smith Rowe "has to be a goal" this season at Fulham

Fulham manager Marco Silva has stated that Emile Smith Rowe must fight for an England call-up this season as he looks to recover his fantastic form.

The 24-year-old has made a bright start at Fulham but was left out of the latest England squad by interim manager Lee Carsley as the national team prepare to face Greece and Finland in the Nations League.

Advertisement Advertisement

Silva says the midfielder has a personal ambition to earn a recall to the national side and after a bright start to life at Craven Cottage he could well do that by the end of the season.

“He is motivated (to return to the England set-up), definitely," said Silva. “He’s enjoying his football, enjoying his team-mates, enjoying the way we’ve been playing.

“He fits really well in the way we want to play, fits really well in some aspects where he’s been decisive for us. He’s going to improve.

“We have to be really pleased with the impact he’s already had in our squad. But I think he is going to improve more and more and more.”

Silva says he will help the youngster in any way he can this season as the ambition to make it into the England squad means Smith Rowe will always play at his best.

“About the national team, of course it’s always a proud moment for any English player. We are here to help him. It has to be a goal for him, definitely.

“Some time ago he was there. It was just one or two caps, but he was there. He felt the moment for sure. It has to be a goal for him to fight for it. The competition in his position is top.

“He has this goal, and we are here to help him to reach his best level for this football club. Of course, when you play at a top level in your football club, you are always there, knocking on the door to be called up by your national team.”