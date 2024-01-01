Silva happy with Fulham "character" shown for victory over Forest

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with the spirit shown for victory over Nottingham Forest.

A Raul Jimenez penalty was enough for Forest to win 1-0.

Siilva later said, "Great win for us. Great battle, tight game, as we expected, and the boys did really well when we had to keep our organisation and show the character in the last minutes of the game.

"We showed it (character) from the first minute, to be honest. We started to command the game the way we like to on the ball. We faced a team playing a direct game, one striker to fight second balls, the other running in behind, and every throw-in around our box, a lot of challenge, a lot of battles, a lot of second balls. But the reality is that (Bernd Leno had to make) one save from long range, and there was not one chance for Forest throughout the game.

"You knew that they were going to try to wait for our mistake. They are not going to press and it was key for us to not lose the ball. We were patient. We moved the ball and sometimes a little bit slower than normal, but it was important for us to not lose the ball in key areas of the pitch, to not give what they wanted. They wanted our mistake to punish and the reality this afternoon is that we didn't give them that.

"And, of course, the way we played, the way we normally manage the ball, you can be able to create chances. There were not many, but we scored from a penalty. I think the reality is that we deserve the points."