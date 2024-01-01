Forest boss Nuno on Fulham defeat: I'm disappointed with everything!

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was left frustrated by the match officials after defeat to Fulham.

A penalty given away by Murillo saw Raul Jimenez convert from the spot for Fulham's winner. Unhappy with that decision, Nuno also was upset seeing challenges in Fulham's box on Taiwo Awoniyi and Anthony Elanga ignored.

“We all want peace and for things to continue well, to not have to speak about the referees,” Nuno said. “But it was bad, wasn’t it?

“In Fulham’s box, we had the situations with T and Anthony. They checked and looked, but they don’t have the same opinion we do. We just have to hope that for the next one we are not talking about referees.

“Let’s try to avoid (talking about officials) and give the referees peace. I think they are trying to improve, but today was not the best day.

“We don’t want to talk about it (referee decisions). Nobody wants to talk about it. When we come to the game, we don’t think about the ref, we just want to compete and play the game and hope the referee gets things right. But today he didn’t do a good job, so let’s hope he improves - like we have to do also. We didn’t play a good game so we have to improve.”

Nuno added: “We are disappointed with the result and disappointed with the game also, and disappointed with the incidents that happened in the game. There were things we didn’t do well."