Fulham matchwinner Jimenez hunting down Chicharito's Prem record

Fulham striker Raul Jimenez was left delighted proving the matchwinner at Nottingham Forest.

Raul's penalty means he needs four goals to beat ex-Manchester United forward Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez tally of 53 to become the Premier League's top scoring Mexican.

He said: "Yes, why not break records and set new ones. He   is was very good player in English football and now it's my time and I want to keep scoring.

"I didn't start the season in the starting line-up but I have been working hard every training session. Everyone in the team knows what I can do for the team.

"But the most important thing is the three points. It's early in the season, and we have a long way to go, but being there is good for us. We want to make history for Fulham and know we can achieve more."

