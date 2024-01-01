Tribal Football
Most Read
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Napoli striker Lukaku makes Belgium request
Maguire raps Man Utd teammates after Porto draw

Silva reluctant to set Fulham season targets

Silva reluctant to set Fulham season targets
Silva reluctant to set Fulham season targetsAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of setting targets for his team this season.

The Cottagers currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, “I like to be ambitious and want us to grow. The Premier League is so demanding.

“You have the top six, but now you talk about the top eight and top nine. The competition is so hard every single week.

“We have to be there for the good moments but when the setbacks come you have to respond. But it is clear we want to do better than last season and that is our target.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulham
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola tribute to Walker ahead of landmark game
Top 5 Premier League talking points this weekend
Guardiola does not want to hear about Man City unbeaten streak against Fulham