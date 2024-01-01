Silva reluctant to set Fulham season targets

Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of setting targets for his team this season.

The Cottagers currently sit in sixth place on the Premier League table.

He said, “I like to be ambitious and want us to grow. The Premier League is so demanding.

“You have the top six, but now you talk about the top eight and top nine. The competition is so hard every single week.

“We have to be there for the good moments but when the setbacks come you have to respond. But it is clear we want to do better than last season and that is our target.”