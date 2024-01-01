Man City boss Guardiola tribute to Walker ahead of landmark game

Tribal Football
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has paid tribute to captain Kyle Walker.

The fullback will make his 400th appearance in the Premier League on Saturday against Fulham.

“I don’t have any doubts about Kyle and his physicality,” said Guardiola.

“He can play whenever Kyle is focused on what he has to do. I’m happy he’s back in the national team.

“This milestone is unbelievable, and I think his win rate is not just spectacular, it’s superior.

“That’s why I congratulate him, because that means how consistent you are and how many games you play and have few injuries.

“His physicality is out of the norm.

“Kyle has to be completely focused to get the best of him.

“He has to give everything in training sessions and in the games and the minutes he plays against all the teams in this competition.”

