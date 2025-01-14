Silva on Fulham's transfer plans: If we can add extra quality we’re going to do it

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken on the club's transfer plans this January ahead of their clash with West Ham United.

Manager Graham Potter will take charge of his first Hammers game against a Fulham side who are full of confidence this season. Silva explained how understanding his setup and Potter’s tactical style is important but focusing on his own team is also imperative.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Of course, we know Graham really well and he knows ourselves well,” Marco explained. “It’s not going to be the first time for sure.

“They played a game last Friday (a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa). It was a chance for us to analyse and to be honest, what he did and what he planned for his team didn’t surprise us because it’s his team and it’s what he likes to do.

“It’s about focusing on ourselves, what we can do or not, and knowing the main ideas of West Ham is going to be there.”

Silva also provided an update on the January transfer window which he says the Cottagers will only dip into if it means improving their side for the second half of the season.

“It’s going to be very quiet for us. Of course, we have one or two positions that we’d like to strengthen. We have the confidence in our players, we are really pleased with them.

“If we can add extra quality and someone that can have an impact like we did last summer, we’re going to do it. If not, we keep the same group of players and we go until the end of the season because we have trust in them."