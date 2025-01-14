Alvarez on playing under West Ham boss Potter: We want to start second half of season strongly

Alvarez on playing under Potter: We want to start the second half of the season strongly

West Ham United midfielder Edson Álvarez has opened up on playing under new manager Graham Potter ahead of their clash with Fulham.

Speaking to the club's website, the Mexico international spoke about his compatriot, and fellow Mexican hero, Raúl Jiménez and says it is always an honour to play on the pitch with such an icon.

“It's going to be a difficult match, like every match in the Premier League, and it will be a match with a lot of emotions for everyone in attendance, and for me personally.

“What gives it the special touch for me and for all Mexicans is to see two Mexicans playing in the best league in the world. I think that's what makes this match special for me personally, and to be able to see Raúl (Jiménez) makes me very excited and very happy because I know him on a personal level.

“I am very proud of Raúl, as he has recently become Mexico's highest-scoring Premier League player of all time, which is something historic for our country. I think that only those who have lived through it, only those who have been here, know how difficult it is to play in this league against the best players in the world and score as many goals as he has, so credit to him. Hopefully, he has an off day on Tuesday, though!

This will be Potter’s first Premier League game in charge of the Hammers after the departure of Julen Lopetegui and the 27-year-old cannot wait to get started on the second half of the season.

“We’ve now got a new Head Coach and we want to start the second half of the season strongly, and I think things are going to look pretty good for us.

“I think you learn every day and you improve every day. I believe that this will be a fundamental and vital part of us being able to enjoy a great end to the season.”