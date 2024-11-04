Silva insists Fulham deserved victory over Brentford

Fulham boss Marco Silva insists victory over Brentford was deserved.

Harry Wilson scored twice in the final minutes for the Cottagers to win 2-1.

Silva later said: "It was definitely a deserved win. We started on the front foot and dominated all the game. In the first 20 minutes we had two clear chances to score.

"After they scored we didn't lose the confidence and the trust in ourselves, we kept pushing them back and we created enough to not be losing at half-time.

"I told the players this is football, it can happen, but we have to keep pushing, working hard and playing our way.

"It was late, it should've been much before, but that's football."