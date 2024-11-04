Tribal Football
Fulham boss Silva admits Frank admiration ahead of Brentford showdown

Fulham manager Marco Silva has heaped praise on his opposite number at Brentford.

The two London clubs are ready to go head to head in the Premier League on Monday.

Silva knows he will have to get the better of Frank, who is one of the best tacticians in the Premier League.

“Top, top, top job,” he replied when asked how Frank was doing at the Bees.

“Brilliant job, from the Championship, what he's been doing in that football club, the way he's been able always to add different things.

“They try to still be consistent as a team, but you can see (they’re) a little bit more open, scoring more goals than the previous seasons.

“You can compare the same story to us as well, losing important players, selling important players, (but) being able to rebuild again.

“There are similar things between both sides in that aspect, to sometimes sell their best players and to go again, to try to rebuild, to try to put some young players and fresh players inside.

“But yes, it’s been a great, great job from him. He's a top person, he's always really nice to play against and to share some ideas before and after the match.

“I have to be really complimentary about him as well, because as a person, top, and I think his job speaks for itself.”

