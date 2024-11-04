Brentford boss Frank hoping for Ajer boost against Fulham

Tribal Football
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has given an update on the fitness of Kristoffer Ajer.

The defender was absent for recent games against Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

However, Frank believes that Ajer’s minor foot problem has improved and he may play against Fulham on Monday.

“Kristoffer Ajer is progressing well,” said Frank to reporters. 

“He has a big chance, and he has been in training.”

The Bees do have otter injury problems as they go into this vital top flight contest.

Rico Henry (knee), Igor Thiago (knee) and Gustavo Nunes (back) are their issues at present.

