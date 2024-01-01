Hudson-Odoi: Forest history convinced me about move

Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he was won over by Nottingham Forest during the first day he visited the club.

Hudson-Odoi signed for Forest a year ago from Chelsea.

Advertisement Advertisement

He recalled to the Daily Mail: "You know, I didn’t realise until the day I came here to sign.

"I did the tour round and saw the two Champions League trophies on display and I was like: 'Wow. Big club, massive history'. You realise it when you see that.

"It was a big moment for me because, you know, I have one of those nice things myself too…"

Hudson-Odoi added, "I know about this club now and I know that everybody has to represent it in the right way.

"You look at it and see the history and know you have to make as much of it as possible. Before I came here I didn’t really know much did I?

"But I know how the people are now. I know this place."