Murillo says he aims to be "among the top five defenders in the Premier League"

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo has been in great form so far this season but wants to aim higher as his career progresses.

The Brazilian looks to establish himself as one of the very best defenders in the Premier League since his £11m move to the club from Corinthians just over 12 months ago.

At just 22 years old the defender has caught the eye of many clubs from around Europe, but despite the attention he is determined to make his mark not only at the club but in the league as well.

“This is my second year as a professional, so I still have a lot to learn,” he told Premier League Brasil. “I think I'm on the right path, I just have to keep working hard so that, who knows, one day I can be among the top five defenders in the Premier League.”

Murillo hopes his performances for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will earn him a call-up for Brazil with coach Dorival Junior set to an announce the full squad today.

“I don't know the main reason why I'm not going to the national team, but I think it's because of the great competition for positions,” Murillo said of missing out on recent national camps. “They are great players. I'm still calm and I hope to continue having an exceptional season this year and, when I have the opportunity, I'll make the most of it so I never leave.

“Today we see very qualified players defending the Brazilian national team. Especially in the defensive part, with Magalhaes, Beraldo, Militao, Marquinhos, Bremer, Fabricio Bruno.

“It is a very big competition, but I believe I am on the right track. I am playing well and, when you play well for your team, the national team starts to become more apparent.

“Perhaps the players here in Europe are a little more qualified or experienced because they play here (in Europe), which for me is real football, very fast and intense. I think that when a player manages to adapt here, he can perform better for the national team. I don't think it's just the fact of being in the Premier League, it's also about the dedication and commitment.”