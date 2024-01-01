Fulham boss Silva delighted for Raul after victory at Forest

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted for Raul Jimenez after victory at Nottingham Forest.

Jimenez converted a penalty won by Andreas Pereira in the second-half.

Silva said afterwards: "It's great to see him back at that level again after that bad incident when he was at Wolves. It was tough for him to come back.

"In an important moment of his career, when he was struggling for goals, we showed the trust in him, and believed in him. He got used to scoring before the incident but we trusted him.

"From the first moment in this club he showed his hard work and his quality.

"It's nice to see him score and be decisive for us."