Tribal Football
Most Read
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...
Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move
Liverpool boss Slot makes clear Zubimendi stand after Gravenberch change

Silva hails Fulham for "very good performance" in victory over Newcastle

Silva hails Fulham for "very good performance" in victory over Newcastle
Silva hails Fulham for "very good performance" in victory over NewcastleAction Plus
Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with their performance for Saturday's 3-1 win against Newcastle.

Raul Jimenez opened Fulham's scoring on 44 seconds before Emile Smith Rowe struck a second. Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back, before Reiss Nelson took the game away from Newcastle in injury-time.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A pleased Silva remarked afterwards: "It was very good performance from us. Looking at all over the pitch and the whole game, I think we were the team who deserved to win the game, clearly.

"It was a very good first half in our image I like us to play, creating problems in different ways for the opposition and really enjoying to embrace the challenge in front of us.

"We built from the back and every time we arrived in central areas, we should have scored more goals from the moments we created.

"We were dominant, the best team on the pitch in the first half and left nothing for a side with top, top players. It showed the capacity we have as a team.

"We conceded a late goal against West Ham  and it took a bit of time to organise. But we had more chances for 3-1 than they did for 2-2."

Mentions
Premier LeagueFulhamNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Newcastle boss Howe explains Osula approach; Barnes success
Prem clubs offered Galatasaray target and free agent Yazici