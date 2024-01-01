Silva hails Fulham for "very good performance" in victory over Newcastle

Fulham boss Marco Silva was delighted with their performance for Saturday's 3-1 win against Newcastle.

Raul Jimenez opened Fulham's scoring on 44 seconds before Emile Smith Rowe struck a second. Harvey Barnes pulled a goal back, before Reiss Nelson took the game away from Newcastle in injury-time.

Advertisement Advertisement

A pleased Silva remarked afterwards: "It was very good performance from us. Looking at all over the pitch and the whole game, I think we were the team who deserved to win the game, clearly.

"It was a very good first half in our image I like us to play, creating problems in different ways for the opposition and really enjoying to embrace the challenge in front of us.

"We built from the back and every time we arrived in central areas, we should have scored more goals from the moments we created.

"We were dominant, the best team on the pitch in the first half and left nothing for a side with top, top players. It showed the capacity we have as a team.

"We conceded a late goal against West Ham and it took a bit of time to organise. But we had more chances for 3-1 than they did for 2-2."