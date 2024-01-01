Silva delighted with Fulham victory over Newcastle: Well deserved

Fulham boss Marco Silva says they fully deserved their 3-1 win against Newcastle.

The Cottagers won via goals through Raul Jimenez, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Advertisement Advertisement

“A well deserved three points, clearly, in my opinion,” Silva said. “Great work from the lads, and a great reaction from ourselves.

“I don’t like the word ‘unlucky,’ but we were not really fortunate in the last games against Preston and West Ham, but what a reaction from ourselves, the way we did it first half was almost brilliant.

“Very good first half from us, the way we started, the way we played, the way we were dominant during the game, the way we created chances. We scored twice, we should have scored more first half.

“Newcastle had one chance before our goal, it’s true, but apart from that – nothing. We were always in a good position, well organised as well, and gave nothing for them.

“A very good performance, the way we were able to create chances from one side to the other. We know they like to press high but we didn’t really give them chances to press our team high, because we built our attacks really well.”

He continued: “Clearly it was a good result for us, but of course when they have a fast start in the second half, after 30 seconds we conceded a goal, it probably got in the mind of the players the last minute against West Ham.

“We took a little bit of time to reorganise, to set ourselves up again. They controlled the game, on the ball, that is true, second half.

“We didn’t have as much possession as we like to have, but the reality is that apart from one moment on the counter-attack with (Anthony) Gordon they didn’t really create anything during that period.

“We had two chances to score with Alex Iwobi – when he had just the goalkeeper in front of him, and another at the far post on the right hand side. After, Rodrigo had another chance, too.

“In the last 10 minutes I changed the formation and I think we killed the game completely. There was nothing more from them and we were able to score the 3-1. Great win, great work from the boys.

“I am really pleased for the reaction from ourselves, and the good thing is that we won in our way – that first half clearly showed the way we want to play, and the way we are working with the players to gel everything in the right direction that we want.”