SHOCKER! Tottenham injury woes 25% worse than anyother squad in Europe

Manager Ange Postecoglou’s claim about Tottenham’s injury crisis holds weight, with Spurs suffering more than any other Premier League club.

They’ve endured 213 player absences across 39 matches, 25% higher than any top-flight side in European competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

North London rivals Arsenal are next worst-hit, with 44 fewer absentees than Spurs.

Postecoglou’s frustrations grew after Sunday’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Aston Villa, where he was missing 11 first-team players.

This marked the fifth occasion this season that Spurs have faced double-digit injury or illness absences, per the Sun.

The stats highlight how injuries have severely impacted Tottenham’s form, adding pressure to Postecoglou’s tenure.