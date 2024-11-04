SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Edu Gaspar is leaving Arsenal as sporting director, it has been revealed.

In a shock decision, the Brazilian will leave the Gunners after talks with the board, says the Daily Mail.

More details are expected in the next 24 hours - which could include an official confirmation.

Edu is credited with the rebuild of the club as a title challenger after the former Gunners midfielder made his return in 2019.

The Brazilian has worked closely with manager Mikel Arteta in assembling Arsenal's squad over the past three years.

Edu has been linked with a top job within the Saudi Pro League in recent weeks.