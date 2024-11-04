Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd, Chelsea, PSG alerted as Vinicius Jr resists Real Madrid contract talks
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars

Arsenal make transfer decision for youngster Rosiak

Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal make transfer decision for youngster Rosiak
Arsenal make transfer decision for youngster RosiakAction Plus
Arsenal are planning to loan out Under-21s midfielder Michal Rosiak in January.

The Premier League giants do not see Rosiak as an immediate first team option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, they do strongly believe that Rosiak may be ready in 6 to 18 months.

Per The Sun's Alan Nixon, there are several Championship clubs ready to make a move.

Rosiak has made eight Premier League 2 appearances so far this term, scoring two goals.

He has also played three times in the UEFA Youth League, providing one assist.

Mentions
Rosiak MichalPremier LeagueArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arsenal plan major bid for West Ham attacker Kudus
Al-Ittihad planning bid for Arsenal attacker Trossard
Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres