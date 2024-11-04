Arsenal make transfer decision for youngster Rosiak

Arsenal are planning to loan out Under-21s midfielder Michal Rosiak in January.

The Premier League giants do not see Rosiak as an immediate first team option.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, they do strongly believe that Rosiak may be ready in 6 to 18 months.

Per The Sun's Alan Nixon, there are several Championship clubs ready to make a move.

Rosiak has made eight Premier League 2 appearances so far this term, scoring two goals.

He has also played three times in the UEFA Youth League, providing one assist.