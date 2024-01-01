Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

SHOCKER! Chelsea ROCKED as Wolves clinch Pedro Lima deal

SHOCKER! Chelsea ROCKED as Wolves clinch Pedro Lima deal
SHOCKER! Chelsea ROCKED as Wolves clinch Pedro Lima deal
SHOCKER! Chelsea ROCKED as Wolves clinch Pedro Lima dealAction Plus
Brazilian youngster Pedro Lima won’t be joining Strasbourg this summer as was expected.

The talented 17-year-old was seen as someone that Patrick Vieira’s side would secure in the coming weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Strasbourg are part of the Chelsea ownership umbrella, with the Stamford Bridge side eager on young Brazilian talent.

However, Wolves have sealed a deal to secure the talented teenager this summer.

A press release read: “Sport Club do Recife announces that it has signed a binding agreement to transfer the economic and federative rights of athlete Pedro Lima to Wolverhampton Wanderers, from England.

“The agreement is subject to customary conditions, including the athlete’s approval of medical examinations conducted by the English club.

“President Yuri Romao and the football management committee will detail the operation in a statement when all acts related to the business have been completed.”

Mentions
Premier LeaguePedro LimaWolvesChelseaStrasbourgSport Recife
Related Articles
Chelsea (& Strasbourg) clinch agreement for Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima
Sport Recife fullback Pedro Lima: Chelsea move almost complete
Cunha: I tried to convince Lima to choose Wolves over Chelsea