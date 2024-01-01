SHOCK! Barry-Murphy suddenly leaves as Man City U21 coach

Brian Barry-Murphy has suddenly left his post as Manchester City U21 coach.

Barry-Murphy, 45, has proven to be one of the most successful youth coaches in England, leading City to multiple titles over his three years in charge.

Advertisement Advertisement

City have promoted Ben Wilkinson from the U18s to take charge of the development squad, with a decision to be made on his replacement.

Academy director Thomas Kruecken told the club's website: “Brian has made a huge contribution in his time at the Club.

“Guiding our Under-21s to two successive Premier League 2 titles was a superb achievement and he deserves great credit for the role he played.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Brian for all of his efforts during his time at the Club and to wish him well for his future career.”