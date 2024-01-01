Sherwood: Walker rejected Zidane and Dugarry for Blackburn

France legend Zinedine Zidane may have been playing in the Premier League in the 90s.

The attacking midfielder started out in Ligue 1 with Marseille, moved to Juventus in Italy, and then Real Madrid in Spain.

The World Cup, European Championship, and Champions League winner was scouted by the likes of Blackburn Rovers early in his career.

During an appearance on the Squeaky Bum Time podcast, ex midfielder Tim Sherwood said: "We were English champions and Zidane and Christophe Dugarry came to the training ground to have a look around.

"It was an impressive training ground, by the way, but they decided or Jack Walker decided that they weren’t going to join us.

"I think he was wrong. It was probably more coming from the heart than his head.

"He was a very astute businessman but when it came to football and when it came to his club, which was Blackburn Rovers, he just played with his heart all the time.

"And on this occasion, I think he was wrong."