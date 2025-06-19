Sheringham questions Man Utd executive's ambition to win the Premier League by 2028

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has questioned club executive Omar Berrada's far-reaching ambitions for the future.

United's aspirations of claiming the Premier League title in what they are calling “Project 150” where the club aim to celebrate its 150th anniversary by winning both the men's and women's league titles by 2028, has come under fire. United concluded their worst top-flight campaign in 51 years, finishing 15th and missing out on European football after losing the Europa League final to rivals Tottenham and many believe winning the league in the next 3 seasons is a ridiculous target.

Chief executive Berrada this month proudly said “I firmly believe that we can do it” but the former United striker told Sky Bet that his ambitions are far-fetched and arguably dangerous to the short-term goal for the club.

"Omar Berrada's comments are dreamlike.

"In football clubs, you've got to have small steps to get to places and if you see those small steps and are encouraged and moving in the right direction, that's when you start looking positively (at the future).

"But when people come out with quotes like that, it can be pie in the sky when you've got to give the manager time to get things right."

Sheringham stressed the importance of taking small and allowing the manager, Ruben Amorim time to adapt after taking over from former manager Erik ten Hag. Pushing the side into title ambitions after their worst season in history is confusing even if it is a few years away and Sherringham admitted that the club are very far away from challenging the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

"The way the talk is – 'it's alright, we're gearing for next year, everything is OK for next season' – but I think they're a long way off being anything like the Manchester United of old and the pressure will be on Ruben Amorim, without a doubt.

"If he starts the season like the end of last season, there is only one way things will go."