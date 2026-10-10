Sheringham believes that Rashford is only being let down by an "average" Man Utd side

Teddy Sheringham has opened up on Marcus Rashford and his lack of support in what he thinks is a poor Manchester United team.

United currently sit 12th after claiming one victory from their opening five games in what has been a very poor start under manager Michael Carrick who is reportedly under pressure to grab a win against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon.

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After finishing last season on a high by securing a third-placed finish in the Premier League, this season certainly hasn't started with a bang as the Red Devils look clueless in defense and toothless in attack.

Carrick's side are already 10 points behind rivals and Premier League leaders Manchester City and must beat Spurs to stop themselves falling close to the relegation zone.

Speaking to Hajper, Sheringham has highlighted one player who has been let down at United after bagging 14 goals and 11 assists for Barcelona whilst on loan last season.

"Marcus Rashford is getting his head down and working hard but he’s playing in an average team.

"We go back to the type of players that Sir Alex Ferguson used to buy and he brought in players who were proper leaders who led by example on the pitch. Now United are buying players who are good footballers but they’re all followers. They aren’t leaders, they need to be led, and they’re not being led.

"You look at the football United are playing at the moment and everybody is waiting for someone else to spark something. There’s no real leadership or quality. It’s just not happening.

"Rashford is a second fiddle player. He’s someone who plays as back up to the real leaders. When you have Harry Kane playing up front, leading the attack, Rashford can play off that and be led by him, but he’s not going to be the leader himself.

"He’s got young Benjamin Sesko up front or Matheus Cunha who’s still not sure of where he’s at for United. Even Bryan Mbeumo isn’t showing me he’s a player who will lead. He’s waiting for someone else to show him the way. Bruno Fernandes tries but it’s not enough."

United have won just one of their last nine encounters with Tottenham and the club must break their poor spell against the North London side if this season is going to turn around anytime soon.