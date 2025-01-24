Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield Wednesday set to keep Southampton starlet Charles for the rest of the season
Sheffield Wednesday has secured a deal with Southampton to keep loan star Shea Charles for the rest of the season. 

Despite Southampton exercising their recall clause last week, Wednesday managed to agree on fresh terms, including a six-figure loan fee. 

City rivals Sheffield United had hoped to hijack the move, but Charles pushed for a return to Hillsborough, per The Mirror. 

Owls boss Danny Rohl held discussions with owner Dejphon Chansiri, securing funds to retain Charles and make further signings. 

Wednesday currently sits 11th in the Championship, four points away from the top six.

