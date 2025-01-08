Sheffield Utd to make move for Ipswich's Woolfenden in major January move

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield United have renewed their interest in Luke Woolfenden from Ipswich Town.

The Blades are very serious about picking up Premier League quality players this window.

With a war chest, manager Chris Wilder wants to assemble a team that can secure promotion.

Per TWTD, Woolfenden has been a long-term Blades target since 2020,  when they were in the Premier League under Wilder.

But the 26-year-old may be more available this time around, as he is not first choice.

He has recently come back into Kieran McKenna’s team, but only due to injuries.

