Sheffield Utd targeting Liverpool midfielder Morton

Sheffield United are eyeing Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton for January.

The Sun says the Blades are keen to take Morton on-loan for the second-half of the season.

Morton would arrive as cover for Oli Arblaster, who is sidelined with a serious injury.

The Reds midfielder scored three goals and five assists in 40 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season.

Morton would move to Bramall Lane on an initial loan.

