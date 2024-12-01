Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd intermediaries send Zirkzee message to Juventus, Inter Milan
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Mbappe knows he must do better
Man Utd make contract decision for Eriksen
Sarri admits regret over leaving Chelsea

Sheffield Utd targeting Liverpool midfielder Morton

Paul Vegas
Sheffield Utd targeting Liverpool midfielder Morton
Sheffield Utd targeting Liverpool midfielder MortonAction Plus
Sheffield United are eyeing Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton for January.

The Sun says the Blades are keen to take Morton on-loan for the second-half of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Morton would arrive as cover for Oli Arblaster, who is sidelined with a serious injury.

The Reds midfielder scored three goals and five assists in 40 Championship appearances for Blackburn last season.

Morton would move to Bramall Lane on an initial loan.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueMorton TylerSheffield UtdLiverpoolChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Plymouth boss Rooney eyeing Liverpool striker Danns
Chelsea defender Gilchrist: Sheffield Utd right choice
FAYC Third Round Draw: Man City open defence against Palace