Plymouth boss Rooney eyeing Liverpool striker Danns
Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is eyeing Liverpool striker Jayden Danns.
The Sun says Rooney is seeking a loan arrangement for Danns in January.
The teen came close to joining Plymouth last summer and remains on Rooney's radar.
The 18-year-old is back in training after recovering from injury and is targeting a full second-half of the season.
Danns made his first team breakthrough last season and finished with a League Cup winner's medal.
