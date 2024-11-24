Plymouth boss Rooney eyeing Liverpool striker Danns

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney is eyeing Liverpool striker Jayden Danns.

The Sun says Rooney is seeking a loan arrangement for Danns in January.

The teen came close to joining Plymouth last summer and remains on Rooney's radar.

The 18-year-old is back in training after recovering from injury and is targeting a full second-half of the season.

Danns made his first team breakthrough last season and finished with a League Cup winner's medal.

 

