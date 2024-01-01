Sheffield Utd boss Wilder concedes they could lose Newcastle target Osula

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder concedes they could lose William Osula this month.

The striker is a target for Newcastle and missed the Blades' match with Huddersfield Town on Friday.

Wilder said: “There's been talk. Will's been out because of his concussion, so he would have been here had he not have had that concussion and he'd have been in Scotland (on the trip away last week). But he had to go through the protocol.

“There’s been talk and a lot of noise and we have to wait and see on that one. We've talked about it before - we are a club in a position that has to be careful that we don't stifle opportunities for young players to go to Premier League clubs and if there is interest, whether a year left like Jayden (Bogle, who was sold to Leeds) or longer on their contracts, we make sure we get the best possible price.

“It's quite difficult to hold onto players now when Premier League clubs come knocking, I had it at Middlesbrough when Bournemouth came knocking for Marcus Tavernier and unfortunately that attraction of the Premier League and the club is too difficult to turn down.”