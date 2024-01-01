Alex Paulsen ‘likely’ to leave Bournemouth on loan this summer

The goalkeeper is keen on a loan move after joining the Cherries

Bournemouth goalkeeper Alex Paulsen has spoken out about his future in an interview with Football in Oceania as a loan move could be on the cards.

The 21-year-old joined Bournemouth last month for £850,000 after a stunning season at Phoenix where he was named the best goalkeeper in the division.

“It’s going to look likely to go out on loan. But you never know what’s going to happen.

“It’s going to be a lot of work.

“It’s going to be interesting. I’m very, very excited and just grateful to even be considered to be part of the team and looking forward to joining up with the team as well.”

When Paulsen signed the four-year deal with the Cherries, he became the most expensive player Wellington Phoenix have ever let go.

He also stated that “It’s a bit of anxiety as well, to be fair, because I’ve never been to England before, so it’ll be foreign territory for me.”

“But I’m looking forward to it. I’m excited and looking forward to the challenge.”