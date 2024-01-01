Fulham, Brentford eyeing Newcastle striker Wilson

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson does have suitors that are Premier League clubs.

The veteran is still absent from first team action due to an injury he picked up in preseason.

Even when he is fully fit, Wilson may be on the chopping block in January.

The Magpies want to sell him to sign new players, as a result of the PSR constraints they are facing.

Fulham are Brentford are the two teams assessing Wilson ahead of the winter window, says The Sun.

Both clubs have a need for a striker, while Wilson is very much Premier League proven.