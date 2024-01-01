Man Utd legend Scholes reveals he was close to "signing for somebody else" after Ferguson argument

Scholes reveals he was close to "signing for somebody else" after Ferguson argument

Paul Scholes has revealed that he nearly left Manchester United after an intense argument with Alex Ferguson due to a mistake against Newcastle United.

The mistake he made was during the 2001-02 Premier League season which led to Alan Shearer putting the Magpies 4-2 ahead leaving Ferguson absolutely furious.

Advertisement Advertisement

Scholes revealed Ferguson had given him a 'b****cking' after his role in United’s first loss of the season but he did not back down once Ferguson started to rip him apart.

“Everyone says I was like a teacher's pet and I never got it (the hairdryer), but I did. I remember one in particular at Newcastle away. I was actually sub in the game.

“I think we're getting beat 3-0 at half time, he brings me on with 20 minutes to go, maybe. And we get back to 3-2. I'm not saying that it's nothing to do with me.

“We get back to 3-2 and I tried a flick in the middle of the pitch in the centre circle, they broke and scored. Alan Shearer scored to make it 4-2. So we couldn't get back into the game. And he went ballistic at me. He went absolutely...

“Do you know when I got a b****cking, or the hairdryer, as it was called, I always took it. I never answered back in my life. There were some people, you'll know, there were some people that answered back all the time. I think you'd be the one to answer back.”

He then revealed that he nearly left the club, the argument was so bad that the United legend believed his time to be over under the Scottish manager.

“But for some reason that day, I kept answering back. I didn't agree with what he was saying. So, he kept saying stuff, 'You'll never play for this club again', and all that usual kind of stuff.

“I got back on the bus that night. I remember thinking, 'I'm gone. This is me, Monday morning. I'm signing for somebody else'."

However, Scholes was saved after Ferguson watched the game back and apologised to the midfielder.

“He actually apologised to me. He said 'I was wrong, you had an influence on the game'.”

Scholes remained at the club for another decade, winning a plethora of trophies which would never have come along if it wasn’t for Ferguson watching the replay and realising his mistake.