Alan Shearer says success for Mauricio Pochettino at Manchester United depends on him having complete control.

Ahead of Manchester United's trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, Pochettino inherits a club that has struggled to find a long-term successor to Sir Alex Ferguson, who departed 13 years ago.

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The Argentine, who has signed a contract until June 2029, isn't expected to make an immediate impact with the Red Devils, but many are looking to him to solve the major issues at the club.

United have appointed several permanent managers since 2013, but none has managed to restore the club to sustained Premier League title contention.

Speaking with Betfair, Shearer revealed what United need to give Pochettino if he is to transform the side from relegation candidates to title contenders once more.

"Success will depend on him seeing what he needs to get in and also what he needs to get out. I think he will just be reviewing that squad, and if you can get them into the top half, then that would be a success.

"You would have thought it's common sense that he would want control of signings. Something must have changed for him to have accepted the job because you've seen it before, you've seen the rinse and repeat, you've seen how many coaches go in and get sacked.

"It's not rocket science, so it can't all be the coach's fault. You think that for it to change, it has to change at a higher level; the manager has to have a big say in who comes in and who goes out.

"In the position that they're in, I think they are too good to be in a relegation battle, and I do expect them to climb away from that. I wouldn't put a lot of money on that though with the group they are, but I expect him to climb the table and get them to mid-table, maybe just above.

"They've got too much ability to be in a relegation battle, you would think."

United have only won one of their 10 matches in England's top flight this term, and they currently sit down in 18th place in the Premier League table. Pochettino takes control of his first press conference today as he prepares to take on the Reds at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.