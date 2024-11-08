Shearer: Man Utd must back Hojlund; I like him

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has blasted Manchester United chiefs this week.

The legendary striker was speaking about the treatment of young Red Devils forward Rasmus Hojlund.

Shearer believes that Hojlund has been thrown in the deep end without sufficient experienced help in that position.

"There’s no doubt that Amorim will want to bring a centre-forward in, because that’s one of the positions they need to strengthen. But I do like Hojlund and I think it’s been really unfair what’s happened to him during his brief time at Old Trafford," he told The Athletic.

"The fee was huge, the pressure was huge and he wasn’t ready to lead the line on a regular basis. He would have been far better suited to be in and out, to learn and develop, rather than go in and be the No 1 for a club like Manchester United straight away.

"Had it been done differently, it would have been better for him and for his time. But given the circumstances he faced when he arrived, he’s had to play far more than he really should have done. But he’s a really promising player and I like a lot of what I see."