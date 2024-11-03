Tribal Football
Sanchez Flores: Amorim can be good for Hojlund at Man Utd

Quique Sanchez Flores says new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be good for Rasmus Hojlund.

Sanchez Flores managed former Portugal international Amorim when he was Benfica coach.

And on the Sporting CP coach's work with centre-forwards, he told The Sun: “With respect to Hojlund, the pack is the strength of the wolves. He is a good striker but he will only hit his high standards again if the team changes its level of performance.

“And Ruben now has the chance to train very good players in Manchester. Yes, he can do with Hojlund what he did with (Viktor) Gyokeres.”

The Spaniard also remarked: “I remember him as a clever, elegant and committed footballer. He was always close to his team-mates.

“The way his teams play reflects a high standard of discipline.

“He has a similar work ethic to former United manager Jose Mourinho. Only time will tell if Ruben can reach his level."

