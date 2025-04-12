Shearer admits Prem record under threat after Salah's Liverpool decision

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer admits Mohamed Salah could now break his Premier League goalscoring record.

Salah signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool on Friday, which will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

And Shearer admits the decision could see Salah break his long-standing goals record.

Shearer leads the all-time Premier League goals standing with 260 and Salah currently sits on 184.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: "I don't suspect that my Premier League goalscoring record is on Mo Salah’s mind, but the record is going to go one day.

"Whoever it goes to, whether it's Harry Kane, Mo Salah or Erling Haaland, I guess there's so many ifs and buts. It will go one day and it might be Salah who does it, yeah."