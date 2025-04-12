Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract
Rothen: Mbappe a problem for Real Madrid; he's destabilised them
Chelsea see Garnacho as a major target this summer as Man Utd prepare huge clear out
Man United join Bayern Munich in race to sign £60m-rated Brighton star

Shearer admits Prem record under threat after Salah's Liverpool decision

Paul Vegas
Shearer admits Prem record under threat after Salah's Liverpool decision
Shearer admits Prem record under threat after Salah's Liverpool decisionAction Plus
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer admits Mohamed Salah could now break his Premier League goalscoring record.

Salah signed a new two-year contract with Liverpool on Friday, which will keep him at Anfield until 2027.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And Shearer admits the decision could see Salah break his long-standing goals record.

Shearer leads the all-time Premier League goals standing with 260 and Salah currently sits on 184.

Speaking to Betfair, he said: "I don't suspect that my Premier League goalscoring record is on Mo Salah’s mind, but the record is going to go one day.

"Whoever it goes to, whether it's Harry Kane, Mo Salah or Erling Haaland, I guess there's so many ifs and buts. It will go one day and it might be Salah who does it, yeah."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedShearer AlanLiverpoolNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Fans figure out that Salah wore a £725K watch during Liverpool Contract Extension
Salah: Eldest daughter happiest we're staying with Liverpool
REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract