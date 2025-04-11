REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract

Virgil van Dijk is ready to follow Mohamed Salah's lead and sign a new deal with Liverpool.

It was announced this morning that the striker has signed a new two-year contract at Anfield.

Like Salah before today's news, Van Dijk's deal is also due to expire at the end of the June.

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is now reporting: "Virgil van Dijk will sign his new deal at Liverpool valid until June 2027 very soon, agreement done.

"All details of the contract have been sealed, also approved by the laywers and VVD will put pen to paper before end of the season.

"Two more years. Salah + Virgil, confirmed."