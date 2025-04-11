Salah: Eldest daughter happiest we're staying with Liverpool

Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah admits he wants to be help bring through the club's young players after signing a new deal today.

It was announced this morning that Salah has put pen to paper on a new contract to 2027.

And after this morning's news, Salah told liverpoolfc.com: "It's fantastic to be here for another two years. I'm really happy to have signed a new contract.

"We have a great team, as it has been in the past years. I chose to stay because I believe we can win more trophies and continue to enjoy my football.

"Liverpool means so much to me. I spent the best years of my career here. I have already spent eight seasons with this shirt, and I hope it will become ten. I enjoy life, football and everything that is related to this club. My family feels at home.

"Magi and the children were thrilled with the news. In particular, Makka, our eldest daughter, was the happiest: she has friends here, school, everything. The atmosphere at home was really positive after the signing."

Salah admits he has his eyes on breaking more goalscoring records as Reds player.

He continued: "It's great, but I'm more proud of the trophies I've won with the team. Goals count, of course, but what people really remember are the collective victories. Four goals to get into the top four all-time Premier League goalscorers? That would be nice. It's not bad for a winger.

"But again, scoring is only important if the team is involved and fighting for big goals. Just individual awards, without trophies, are not enough."

The Egypt international says he's ready for a new role within the team, as an example for the younger players at Liverpool.

Salah also said: "I like to be a point of reference for the younger ones. I arrived here at 24, I have grown as a person and as a footballer. When young people approach me and ask questions, I am pleased. Sometimes I observe them and see myself again. I understand the pressure, but as you grow you learn to manage it.

"I don't wake up every day thinking I am an example, but I always try to be professional, on and off the pitch. I arrive early, I train seriously. The younger guys are intelligent, they notice things and often imitate me: it works."

On winning a second Premier League title with Liverpool, Salah says he's ready.

He added: "I want it so much. I've said it since the start of the season: winning the Premier League is my goal. The fans deserve it. Last time we couldn't celebrate as we wanted. This time we want to do it at Anfield, in the streets, together with them."