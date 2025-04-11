Fans figure out that Salah wore a £725K watch during Liverpool Contract Extension

Mohamed Salah agreed to sign a new contract with Liverpool on Friday morning and fans have just figured out the staggering price of the watch he wore to the ceremony.

When signing on the dotted line of his new contract, the Egyptian who has scored 243 goals and bagged 109 assists in 393 appearances for the club one fan on X spotted that he wore a blue ceramic Richard Mille RM17-02 to celebrate a new deal until 2027 worth £350K per week.

As reported by GQ, "the watch has an open worked tourbillon, a type of mechanism used by high-end watchmakers to counteract any inaccuracies caused by gravity. It uses loads of fancy escapements to do this, and in the case of Salah’s RM17-02, this horological madness is visible through a skeletonised design."

The 32-year-old clearly has a passion for watches and was spotted last month wearing the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked. His teammate and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been seen sporting various watches and probably played a part in getting the winger into the hobby.

Salah’s new salary at Liverpool is around £20M per season after he took a pay rise in his latest contract extension. Clubs from the Saudi Pro League will have offered him much more each week than Liverpool could have afforded, and his latest deal shows his commitment, respect and focus to the club who are close to lifting yet another league title this season.