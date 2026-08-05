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Guimaraes "given permission" to undergo his Arsenal medical as a £75M fee is agreed

Guimarães "given permission" to undergo his Arsenal medical as a £75M fee is agreed
Guimarães "given permission" to undergo his Arsenal medical as a £75M fee is agreedJordan Pettitt / PA Images / Profimedia

Bruno Guimaraes is set to sign for Arsenal this summer as he undergoes his medical this week.

New Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle is set to wave goodbye to Guimaraes this summer as the club lose yet another key player following the departures of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali

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As per The Telegraph, Arsenal have agreed a fee of about £75M for the Brazilian who is keen on making the switch to North London as soon as possible. 

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs also revealed this week that he will begin his medical as the move continues to move swiftly this summer. 

“BREAKING: Bruno Guimarães given permission to undergo his Arsenal medical. £75m agreement in principle now in place.” 

The 28-year-old has been one of Newcastle's standout performers since arriving from Lyon in January 2022 and despite losing a world class talent, the Magpies will feel they are getting a good price for the midfielder who cost them £35m four years ago. 

The Telegraph reported that Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in Spain on Monday and informed the club he still wanted to leave, speeding up the process of the deal. 

Reports also claim the transfer fee will be paid up front in full, with no add-ons, meaning Newcastle will get the full £75M to reinvest in this window under Jaissle who has his work cut out for him. 

The No39 shirt is currently vacant at the Emirates Stadium and if the midfielder makes the switch, he is set to take it.

Mentions
Football transfersBruno GuimaraesAnthony GordonSandro TonaliArsenalNewcastle UtdLyonPremier League

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