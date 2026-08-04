Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Arsenal set 'maximum price' for Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes on Brazil duty.
Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes on Brazil duty.Profimedia

Arsenal are ready to submit a second transfer offer for Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimarães.

The Gunners reportedly saw a £70M bid rejected by the Magpies yesterday, after weeks of speculation over their intentions on the 28-year-old, following his rumoured indication of wanting to leave.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal have been tracking the Brazil international since the start of the summer and they are looking to seize on uncertainty at St. James' Park following Eddie Howe's departure as Newcastle boss.

That first offer is believed to be in the region of £70M up front - followed by £10M in performance related instalments - but that does not match Newcastle's current valuation of their skipper.

Guimarães remains with the squad in their preseason training camp in Spain and Newcastle are staying strong over their position of wanting to keep him at St. James' Park - with two years left on his contract and a club-held option for a third.

As per Telegraph Sport, Arsenal are now willing to offer £80M as a stand alone fee, but that is the celling for Mikel Arteta's defending champions as they await a final response from Newcastle.

Newcastle take on Valencia in friendly action on August 8th and Guimarães could feature if an agreement has not ben reached.

Mentions
Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle UtdArsenalPremier LeagueFootball transfers

Related Articles

BREAKING: Newcastle reject Arsenal's opening offer on Bruno Guimaraes

Arsenal plan squad exit to 'green light' Bruno Guimaraes arrival

Arsenal reportedly agree Bruno Guimaraes deal as Newcastle are tipped for relegation