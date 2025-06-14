Shan replaces Gombau as Aston Villa U21 coach

James Shan has been named Aston Villa U21 coach.

Shan is promoted from the U18s as Josep Gombau leaves Villa and the U21 post.

Villa football chief Monchi explained: “The Club is very excited by the talent of our Academy players.

"Jimmy has shown his ability to conduct and develop players with the Under-18s winning the league and the FA Youth Cup and we look forward to watching him work with our Under-21s.”

Gombau leaves after 18 months in charge of the U21s, the Spaniard led Villa to the round of 16 in the UEFA Youth League last season.