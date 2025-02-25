Tribal Football
Most Read
Yamal and Barcelona reach terms as agent Mendes sends message to Florentino
REVEALED: The two stars Real Madrid will seek to buy if Vinicius Jr sold
Echeverri in line for Man City debut
Man Utd are receiving weekly updates on Osimhen and Gyokeres ahead of the summer window

Sevilla's Bade on his future: I feel very good here, I don’t think about anywhere else

Ansser Sadiq
Sevilla's Bade on his future: feel very good here, I don’t think about anywhere else
Sevilla's Bade on his future: feel very good here, I don’t think about anywhere elseTribal Football
Loic Bade has hinted at a possible summer transfer after rejecting a move to Aston Villa in January.

The Sevilla defender revealed he spoke with Villa’s transfer chief Monchi before deciding to stay in La Liga.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, he has left the door open for a potential exit at the end of the season.

Speaking to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness, he said: “Yes, I have spoken to him (Monchi), but I have explained the situation and how well I feel. He was the first to understand it.”

On staying in January, he added: “I’m one of those who think in the present and that I feel very good here. So, I think more about being happy today than anything else.

“Then whatever has to happen will happen, but now I don’t think about anywhere else. When the summer comes, we’ll see where we are. Whether there are new offers or not, I don’t want to think about it.”

Mentions
Bade LoicMonchiAston VillaPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan chief Ausilio admits being offered Asensio, Felix
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move