Sevilla's Bade on his future: I feel very good here, I don’t think about anywhere else

Sevilla's Bade on his future: feel very good here, I don’t think about anywhere else

Loic Bade has hinted at a possible summer transfer after rejecting a move to Aston Villa in January.

The Sevilla defender revealed he spoke with Villa’s transfer chief Monchi before deciding to stay in La Liga.

However, he has left the door open for a potential exit at the end of the season.

Speaking to ABC Sevilla, via Sport Witness, he said: “Yes, I have spoken to him (Monchi), but I have explained the situation and how well I feel. He was the first to understand it.”

On staying in January, he added: “I’m one of those who think in the present and that I feel very good here. So, I think more about being happy today than anything else.

“Then whatever has to happen will happen, but now I don’t think about anywhere else. When the summer comes, we’ll see where we are. Whether there are new offers or not, I don’t want to think about it.”