Girona aware of Arsenal plans for Dovbyk
Arsenal are among the teams that have a serious interest in Girona striker Artem Dovbyk.

The top scorer in La Liga last season could be available for a fee in the region of €40 million to €50 million.

Per Diari de Girona, Arsenal are among the top European clubs that have inquired about Dovbyk.

The Ukrainian was signed for a modest fee of only €8 million last summer.

Even if Girona have to cash in on the forward, they will net a massive profit in the process.

The La Liga minnows, who finished third last season, are owned by the City Football Group.

